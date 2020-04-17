Man jailed after allegedly setting fire at restaurant in The Villages

A man was arrested after allegedly setting a fire at a restaurant in The Villages.

Firefighters were called at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to the Golden Corral restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza where 25-year-old Aaron Taylor Lemire of Wildwood was “dropping leaves and parts of a bush on a fire that was in front of the doors of the southern entrance to the business,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The boot brush, used for cleaning shoes prior to entry to the restaurant, “was completely burnt up.”

Lemire was in possession of a plastic bottle that was burnt on one end. It field-tested positive for marijuana.

Lemire was arrested on charges of arson and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $21,000 bond.