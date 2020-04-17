Minnie Ruth Roberts, 89, of Summerfield, Florida passed away April 14, 2020 at Hampton Manor of Marion, Belleview, Florida. She was the wife of Claude Roberts for 60 years.

Minnie was born in Franklin, Kentucky a daughter of the late Lonnie and Velma Heath. Prior to her retirement she was a Licensed Practical Nurse at Cape Coral Hospital, Cape Coral, FL. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of the Villages.

Minnie is survived by her husband, Claude Roberts of Summerfield, FL and daughters, Karen Peoples of Ft. Worth, TX, Debbie Loveless of The Villages, FL, Diana Lee Turner of LA, Donna Sue Talbott of Oakdale, LA and son, David W. Roberts of Bossier City, LA. She has 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.