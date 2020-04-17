Number of new COVID-19 cases in The Villages appearing to slow down

The number of new Coronavirus cases appears to have slowed in The Villages, with just one more being reported in the past day. That brings the total number of patients to 73 in the mega-retirement community.

All told, 433 cases of the potentially deadly virus have been reported in the tri-county area. There have been 19 deaths and 95 patients have required hospital care.

As of late Friday afternoon, Sumter County was reporting 120 cases of the Coronavirus. Of those patients, 54 percent are men, 46 percent are women and they range in age from 18 to 92. Eleven, including Villagers Carol Lynch and Debbie Butler, have succumbed to the virus, while 30 patients have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to have the most cases – 197 – in the tri-county area. Of those, 49 percent are men and 51 percent are women. They range in age from 1 to 86. Five have died and 51 have required hospital care.

In Marion County, 116 people have been identified with COVID-19. Those patients – 45 percent are men and 55 percent are women – range in age from 2 to 88. Three have died and 14 have been hospitalized.

Sixteen cases have been identified in Summerfield. But it’s unclear if any of those patients reside in the retirement communities of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South, as that information isn’t provided by the Florida Department of Health.

All told, 24,753 people have tested positive across the Sunshine State. Of those, 24,066 are residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 726 deaths and 3,649 patients have required care in hospitals across the state.

Dade County continues to lead the state with 8,742 cases, or 36 percent of those reported in Florida. Another 3,572 people have tested positive in Broward County, followed by 2,035 in Palm Beach County and 1,096 in Orange County.