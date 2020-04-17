type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Number of new COVID-19 cases in The Villages appearing to slow down

Larry D. Croom

The number of new Coronavirus cases appears to have slowed in The Villages, with just one more being reported in the past day. That brings the total number of patients to 73 in the mega-retirement community.

All told, 433 cases of the potentially deadly virus have been reported in the tri-county area. There have been 19 deaths and 95 patients have required hospital care.

As of late Friday afternoon, Sumter County was reporting 120 cases of the Coronavirus. Of those patients, 54 percent are men, 46 percent are women and they range in age from 18 to 92. Eleven, including Villagers Carol Lynch and Debbie Butler, have succumbed to the virus, while 30 patients have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to have the most cases – 197 – in the tri-county area. Of those, 49 percent are men and 51 percent are women. They range in age from 1 to 86. Five have died and 51 have required hospital care.

In Marion County, 116 people have been identified with COVID-19. Those patients – 45 percent are men and 55 percent are women – range in age from 2 to 88. Three have died and 14 have been hospitalized.

Sixteen cases have been identified in Summerfield. But it’s unclear if any of those patients reside in the retirement communities of Del Webb Spruce Creek, Stonecrest or Spruce Creek South, as that information isn’t provided by the Florida Department of Health.

All told, 24,753 people have tested positive across the Sunshine State. Of those, 24,066 are residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 726 deaths and 3,649 patients have required care in hospitals across the state.

Dade County continues to lead the state with 8,742 cases, or 36 percent of those reported in Florida. Another 3,572 people have tested positive in Broward County, followed by 2,035 in Palm Beach County and 1,096 in Orange County.

Related Articles

News

FBI issues warning about scam emails connected to COVID-19 crisis

The FBI is warning area residents of an email scam connected to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
News

72 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as state tallies 23,340 cases

Seventy-two Villages residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus – with the overwhelming majority living in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Crime

New Jersey transplant nabbed after spat with man friend at Summerfield home

A New Jersey transplant was jailed Wednesday afternoon following a nasty scuffle at his Summerfield residence.
Read more

Top Story

News

Purple Heart recipient seeks forgiveness of fine over non-compliant driveway

A Villager who was the recipient of the Purple Heart lost his bid for relief from a $250 fine over his out-of-compliance driveway that has been at the center of a long-running battle.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Water Tower Reflection At Bonita Pass Golf Course

Check out this photo of The Villages water tower reflected in the water at Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Bob Deusenberry for...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is no way to Make America Great Again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tamarind Grove resident contends that President Trump isn’t making America great again by leading the way in COVID-19 cases.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg police nab fugitive wanted for sexually battering 15-year-old girl

Leesburg police officers nabbed a Pinellas County fugitive recently who was wanted for sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Minnie Ruth Roberts

Minnie Roberts was a member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,778FansLike
3,427FollowersFollow
2,275FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
74.2 ° F
76 °
72 °
78 %
2.2mph
20 %
Sat
84 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment