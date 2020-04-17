type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

The Villages Daily Sun eliminates weekly TV insert

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Sunday we received the local edition of The Villages newspaper (The Daily Sun) but it failed to included what we have always expected, “This Week in Television,” a 36-page insert that covers the entire week of TV programs.
The lower left front page of The Daily Sun, dated April 14, 2020, stated that “Due to unexpected pressures on our business caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Daily Sun will no longer contain weekly television listing …..”
Evidently, the Coronavirus pandemic has not seriously impacted the advertising budget of The Villages since they were able to publish a 36-page full-color ad for pre-owned homes in The Villages on April 14, 2020.
Looking to the future, we may be able to advantage ourselves of the opportunity to purchase (for a fee) a copy of the TV listing and their scheduled programs and times through a Villages’ outlet in your neighborhood. Stand by for the OPPORTUNITY!!

John Flood
Village of Chatham

 

Related Articles

Golf

Village of Hillsborough resident gets first hole-in-one

A Village of Hillsborough resident got his first hole-in-one on April 6 on the eighth hole of the Volusia Executive Golf Course.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How we can help mother of six who lost it all in fire

A Village of Hacienda East resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea for helping the single mother of six children who lost everything in a fire at her home.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Walker cussed out by golf cart driver

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident who was walking on the multi-modal path and got cussed out by the driver of a golf cart was prompted to look up the rules of the road.
Read more

Top Story

News

72 Villagers test positive for COVID-19 as state tallies 23,340 cases

Seventy-two Villages residents have now tested positive for the Coronavirus – with the overwhelming majority living in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Bald Eagles In Nest At Pine Ridge

Check out these bald eagles in a nest at Pine Ridge. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages Daily Sun eliminates weekly TV insert

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders how the Daily Sun could eliminate the weekly television listings insert but continues to publish a 36-page full-color ad for pre-owned homes in The Villages. Does that really serve the readers?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

New Jersey transplant nabbed after spat with man friend at Summerfield home

A New Jersey transplant was jailed Wednesday afternoon following a nasty scuffle at his Summerfield residence.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Winn-Dixie picks up grocery tabs for first responders and healthcare workers

First responders and healthcare workers shopping at Winn-Dixie stores in The Villages and the surrounding area enjoyed quite a surprise on Monday night.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Minnie Ruth Roberts

Minnie Roberts was a member of the First Baptist Church of The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,772FansLike
3,427FollowersFollow
2,275FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
79.1 ° F
81 °
78 °
61 %
2.5mph
90 %
Fri
84 °
Sat
84 °
Sun
87 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment