The Villages Daily Sun eliminates weekly TV insert

To the Editor:

Sunday we received the local edition of The Villages newspaper (The Daily Sun) but it failed to included what we have always expected, “This Week in Television,” a 36-page insert that covers the entire week of TV programs.

The lower left front page of The Daily Sun, dated April 14, 2020, stated that “Due to unexpected pressures on our business caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Sunday Daily Sun will no longer contain weekly television listing …..”

Evidently, the Coronavirus pandemic has not seriously impacted the advertising budget of The Villages since they were able to publish a 36-page full-color ad for pre-owned homes in The Villages on April 14, 2020.

Looking to the future, we may be able to advantage ourselves of the opportunity to purchase (for a fee) a copy of the TV listing and their scheduled programs and times through a Villages’ outlet in your neighborhood. Stand by for the OPPORTUNITY!!

John Flood

Village of Chatham