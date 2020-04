Mike Domino of the Village of Hillsborough got his first hole-in-one on April 6 on the eighth hole of the Volusia Executive Golf Course.

He used a five-iron from the gold tees that played 118 yards, on a beautiful sunny day, while maintaining social distancing.

