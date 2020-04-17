type here...
Walker cussed out by golf cart driver

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

With the increased number of walkers and bicyclists on the multi-modal paths during the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps it is time for Villagers to reacquaint themselves with Florida’s pedestrian and vehicle rules.
After getting cussed out by a golf cart driver for walking on the wrong side of the path this morning, I checked Florida’s rules.
The following is from the Florida Drivers License Manual:
1. You must not walk on the roadway if a sidewalk is available.
2. When walking along a roadway without a sidewalk, always walk on the shoulder on the left side, facing traffic.
Courtesy and a knowledge of the laws will go a long way toward reducing stress in an already stressful time.

Mark Kane
Village of Mallory Square

 

