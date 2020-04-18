Crystal G. Blaszczyk (nee Babel), age 85, of The Villages, Florida, previously of Norridge, Illinois passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Edmond Blaszczyk and loving mother of Edmund and Adela (Gene) Kalkowski. Cherished grandmother of Joseph, Matthew, Grace and the late Michael. Stepsister to Stan (Vicki) Orlowski. Beloved Aunt of 5 and Great Aunt of 7.

Crystal had a love of music. She was a devoted Elvis fan. She also enjoyed Polish music and dancing.

Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in her memory to the ASPCA, https://www.aspca.org.