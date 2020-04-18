On Thursday night, April 9, 2020 Judith Pettigrew Gilbert “Judi”, dedicated wife and loving mother of three, died at the age of 81.

Judi was born on May 9th, 1938 in Glen Ellyn, Illinois to Robert and Janice Pettigrew, and graduated from Michigan State University in 1960. Judi married Gregg Gilbert on September 29th, 1961 and together they raised three children Dirk, Michelle and Lisa. She is survived by her three children, sister Patricia, her grandchildren Danyol and Cassie, and several nieces and nephews.

Judi and her family moved to Thailand in the summer of 1968, had a truly exotic time and returned to the US, Lighthouse Point, in 1972. Judi continued to be a wonderful mother and enjoyed the Florida lifestyle. As the kids grew, Judi became a business owner with Gregg, community activist, and volunteer. She was the founding President of Pompano Beach Soroptimist International and an active member for many years afterwards. She also found time to tutor, be a dear friend to many, and travel. She and Gregg moved to the Villages, FL in 2004.

Judi was athletic, fun loving and an outdoor lady. She was passionate in all her endeavors and did things with the heart of an intelligent child. Judi touched so many lives and had a spirit that was extraordinary. She enjoyed the breeze on a boat, poppies in a field and the colors of the earth for a quilt. She will be dearly missed by so many. A celebration of life will be held when it is safe for her loved ones to travel.