type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Margaret Malloy Murphy

Staff Report

Margaret Malloy Murphy

Margaret Malloy Murphy of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cornerstone Hospice on April 14, 2020 at the age of 97.

Margaret was born in Brooklyn, New York where she grew up and met the love of her life, Jeremiah (Jerry). They were married in 1943 while Jerry was home on leave from the Navy. They started married life living in Brooklyn before moving to Oakland Gardens.

Margaret was a mom first to her 3 sons, Gerard, Michael and John, but as they got older she worked part-time for many years at A & P grocery store.

Margaret and her lady friends from St. Roberts took yearly trips abroad and in the United States. Her favorite trips were the ones they took on river boat cruises throughout Europe.

Margaret is survived by her sons Gerard (Jean) of Waynesville, N.C. Son Michael (Deborah) Murphy of The Villages, Fl. Daughter-in-law Murray Cox Murphy of Cudjoe Key. Margaret is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Gregory (Donna) Murphy of Winston Salem, N.C., Patrick Murphy of Astoria, N.Y. and Shaun Murphy of Grand Rapids, MI., Erin Murphy of L.A., CA.

Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry and her son John.

Burial will be at a date to be determined in New York.

Please consider making a donation in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, Fl. 32778.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Crystal G. Blaszczyk

Crystal Blaszczyk had a love of music. She was a devoted Elvis fan. She also enjoyed Polish music and dancing. 
Read more
Obituaries

Elizabeth “Tammy” Rosenborough

Tammy Rosenborough and her husband, Jerry, retired early and moved to The Villages in 2003, where Tammy quickly got involved with numerous social organizations and made life-long friends.
Read more
Obituaries

Judith Marie Stafford

Judith Marie Stafford, an 18-year resident of The Villages, passed away April 10 after a courageous two-year year battle with cancer.
Read more

Top Story

News

Amenity fees paying for plenty of activity behind the scenes in The Villages

Residents who have been grumbling about the continued collection of amenity fees during closures caused by the Coronavirus pandemic might be surprised to learn what’s going on behind the scenes in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Water Tower Reflection At Bonita Pass Golf Course

Check out this photo of The Villages water tower reflected in the water at Bonita Pass Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Bob Deusenberry for...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Sign up for a vote-by-mail ballot

A local League of Women Voters official is encouraging voters to sign up for a vote-by-mail ballot.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Around Florida

Leesburg police nab fugitive wanted for sexually battering 15-year-old girl

Leesburg police officers nabbed a Pinellas County fugitive recently who was wanted for sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Margaret Malloy Murphy

Margaret Murphy and her lady friends from St. Roberts took yearly trips abroad and in the United States. Her favorite trips were the ones they took on river boat cruises throughout Europe.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,789FansLike
3,429FollowersFollow
2,277FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
light rain
76.2 ° F
78 °
73.4 °
88 %
1.6mph
90 %
Sat
83 °
Sun
89 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment