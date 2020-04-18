Margaret Malloy Murphy of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep at Cornerstone Hospice on April 14, 2020 at the age of 97.

Margaret was born in Brooklyn, New York where she grew up and met the love of her life, Jeremiah (Jerry). They were married in 1943 while Jerry was home on leave from the Navy. They started married life living in Brooklyn before moving to Oakland Gardens.

Margaret was a mom first to her 3 sons, Gerard, Michael and John, but as they got older she worked part-time for many years at A & P grocery store.

Margaret and her lady friends from St. Roberts took yearly trips abroad and in the United States. Her favorite trips were the ones they took on river boat cruises throughout Europe.

Margaret is survived by her sons Gerard (Jean) of Waynesville, N.C. Son Michael (Deborah) Murphy of The Villages, Fl. Daughter-in-law Murray Cox Murphy of Cudjoe Key. Margaret is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Gregory (Donna) Murphy of Winston Salem, N.C., Patrick Murphy of Astoria, N.Y. and Shaun Murphy of Grand Rapids, MI., Erin Murphy of L.A., CA.

Margaret was preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry and her son John.

Burial will be at a date to be determined in New York.

Please consider making a donation in her memory to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Rd., Tavares, Fl. 32778.