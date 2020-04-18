type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Newly Hatched Sandhill Crane Colt

Staff Report

Check out this newly hatched sandhill crane colt stick its head out of the feathers of the adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo!

Newly Hatched Sand Hill Crane Colt
Newly Hatched Sandhill Crane Colt

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Family Of Sandhill Cranes On Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this family of sandhill cranes passing through the green of the second hole at the Evans Prairie Osprey golf course. Thanks to...
Read more
Photos

Baby Sandhill Crane Catching Lunch

This newborn sandhill crane was spotted catching a worm for lunch near Brownwood. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his photo! Share your local photos...
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Crane Gives Worm To Its Young

This mother sandhill crane was spotted giving a worm to its newborn at a pond in Brownwood. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing his...
Read more

Top Story

News

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Newly Hatched Sandhill Crane Colt

Check out this newly hatched sandhill crane colt stick its head out of the feathers of the adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Opening of restaurants in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident warns we ought to be cautious about re-opening restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested after pretending to scan items in self-checkout at Wal-Mart

A woman was arrested after pretending to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Judith Pettigrew Gilbert

Judi Gilbert was athletic, fun loving and an outdoor lady. She was passionate in all her endeavors and did things with the heart of an intelligent child.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,802FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow
2,279FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
73.5 ° F
75.2 °
72 °
78 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment