Playing golf is safer than going to Publix

To the Editor:

I find the controversy over keeping the golf courses open during the coronavirus epidemic hard to comprehend.

If a person played golf and understood all the precautions being taken, perhaps there wouldn’t be such a brouhaha.

A plastic sleeve that slides into the green hole keeps people from reaching in and contaminating their hand with the possible virus. And it also eliminates the need to pull the flag pin, again eliminating the possible transfer of the virus. Folks are also good about practicing needed distancing. In the end, playing golf is safer from a virus standpoint, then going to Publix’s.

Mike Parres

Village of McClure