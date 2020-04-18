type here...
Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Voters are legitimately concerned with safety when it comes to voting in the August and November elections. No matter what political party you identify with, you deserve the right to vote without worrying about your health or exposure to COVID-19. The League of Women Voters is encouraging voters to sign up for a vote-by-mail ballot now to ensure their requests are processed and to lessen the overwhelming burden on Supervisors of Elections to keep safety a priority at the polls.
A recent letter writer expressed concerns about voter fraud with expanded voting options.
However, the commission launched by President Trump to investigate voting irregularities was disbanded in early 2018 after failing to uncover evidence of widespread voter fraud. Americans want access to vote-by-mail options while we live in this uncertain time. Requesting a ballot and preparing to vote by mail is simple and effective. Request your ballot today by contacting the Supervisor of Elections office in your county. Update your signature, if necessary, and track your ballot after it is mailed to ensure it is properly counted.

Gail Formanack, co-president
League of Women Voters, The Villages-Tri-County

