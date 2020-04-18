Sixth Lake County resident loses battle with COVID-19 as state tops 25,000 cases

Another Lake County resident has succumbed to the Coronavirus as the number of cases in Florida topped 25,000.

The latest victim was identified as a 70-year-old woman who recently had traveled to New York and other parts of Florida. She tested positive on March 23 and also had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus.

Students throughout the state also found out Saturday that they’ll finish out the school year at home doing distance learning. Gov. Ron DeSantis made that long-awaited announcement, which means public and private schools won’t reopen until at least the fall.

Saturday’s Department of Health numbers also revealed that both local hospitals have conducted a combined 60 COVID-19 tests, with 17 of those coming back positive. UF Health The Villages Hospital conducted 12 of those tests with five positive results, while UF Health Leesburg Hospital conducted 48 tests with 12 positive findings.

As of late Saturday afternoon, 465 cases of the Coronavirus had been identified in the tri-county area. There have been 20 deaths and 99 people have required hospital care.

Sumter County is reporting 144 cases of COVID-19 – 65 of whom live in The Villages. Those patients are comprised of 61 percent men and 39 percent women and they range in age from 18 to 92. There have been 11 deaths, including Villagers Carol Lynch and Debbie Butler, and 31 patients have required hospital care.

Lake County continues to lead the way with the most Coronavirus cases at 203 – seven of whom reside in The Villages. Of those, 48 percent are men, 52 percent are women and they range in age from 1 to 86. There have been six deaths and 53 patients have been hospitalized.

Marion County currently has 118 patients suffering from the virus, one of whom lives in The Villages and 16 of whom reside in Summerfield. Of the total number of patients, 45 percent are men, 55 percent are women and they range in age from 2 to 88. There have been three deaths and 15 patients have been hospitalized.

All told, Florida is reporting 25,492 cases of the virus, with 24,797 being residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 748 deaths and 3,745 people have been treated in hospitals across the state.