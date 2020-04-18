type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Unity walk cheers up the neighbors stuck at home because of Coronavirus

David Towns

Sal Torname, a resident of the Village of St. James and a Community Development District 8 supervisor, was looking for a way to cheer up his neighborhood, sheltering at home because of the Coronavirus.

Torname’s neighborhood is informally called Paisleyville, and consists of 63 homes.

A unity walk was held Friday in a neighborhood in the Village of St. James.

Bill and Dawn Thompson with their dog Emma enjoyed seeing their neighbors.

He came up with the idea of twice-a-week marches, using social distancing, through the neighborhood. So he sent the following e-mail:

Hoping most of you are well during these troubled unprecedented times. The invisible enemy confronting us now seems to be affecting all facets of society throughout the world. Within Paisleyville many are hunkered down and listening to medical advisories to quarantine for some timeframe with only trips of necessity to the doctors, grocery shopping or exercise. It doesn’t prevent us from helping one-another and spreading cheer and spirit to brighten our day. I have an idea that perhaps will make the day little more joyful in times of peril.

My proposal is as follows; on Tuesdays and Fridays with Tuesday being an odd day of the week, residents with odd number addresses at 7:00 PM will exit their home maintaining proper spacing as between homes and walk the Paisleyville loop as described below with residents at even number addresses that will stand in their driveways waving to those walking. On Friday the similar routine will follow with residences from the even number houses walking and odd number residents will wave from their driveways.

Paisleyville residents took to the streets Friday night.

His idea has been embraced by the neighborhood. Most are actively marching or cheering their neighbors on as they march by.

Torname and the rest of the Paisleyvillers would love to see other neighborhoods show their unity by safely marching and exhibiting the same spirit.

Related Articles

News

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
News

Donations pour in for Cody’s restaurant manager who lost home in Easter fire

Villagers and other area residents turned out in droves Saturday to help a local restaurant manager who lost everything when her Wildwood mobile home was destroyed by a fire on Easter Sunday.
Read more
News

Sixth Lake County resident loses battle with COVID-19 as state tops 25,000 cases

Another Lake County resident has succumbed to the Coronavirus as the number of cases in Florida topped 25,000.
Read more

Top Story

News

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Newly Hatched Sandhill Crane Colt

Check out this newly hatched sandhill crane colt stick its head out of the feathers of the adult. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Opening of restaurants in The Villages

A Village of Alhambra resident warns we ought to be cautious about re-opening restaurants in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested after pretending to scan items in self-checkout at Wal-Mart

A woman was arrested after pretending to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Long line of customers outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake

A long line of customers waited Friday morning outside Sam’s Club in Lady Lake.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Judith Pettigrew Gilbert

Judi Gilbert was athletic, fun loving and an outdoor lady. She was passionate in all her endeavors and did things with the heart of an intelligent child.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,802FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow
2,279FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
73.5 ° F
75.2 °
72 °
78 %
1.3mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
83 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment