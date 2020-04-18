Unity walk cheers up the neighbors stuck at home because of Coronavirus

Sal Torname, a resident of the Village of St. James and a Community Development District 8 supervisor, was looking for a way to cheer up his neighborhood, sheltering at home because of the Coronavirus.

Torname’s neighborhood is informally called Paisleyville, and consists of 63 homes.

He came up with the idea of twice-a-week marches, using social distancing, through the neighborhood. So he sent the following e-mail:

Hoping most of you are well during these troubled unprecedented times. The invisible enemy confronting us now seems to be affecting all facets of society throughout the world. Within Paisleyville many are hunkered down and listening to medical advisories to quarantine for some timeframe with only trips of necessity to the doctors, grocery shopping or exercise. It doesn’t prevent us from helping one-another and spreading cheer and spirit to brighten our day. I have an idea that perhaps will make the day little more joyful in times of peril.

My proposal is as follows; on Tuesdays and Fridays with Tuesday being an odd day of the week, residents with odd number addresses at 7:00 PM will exit their home maintaining proper spacing as between homes and walk the Paisleyville loop as described below with residents at even number addresses that will stand in their driveways waving to those walking. On Friday the similar routine will follow with residences from the even number houses walking and odd number residents will wave from their driveways.

His idea has been embraced by the neighborhood. Most are actively marching or cheering their neighbors on as they march by.

Torname and the rest of the Paisleyvillers would love to see other neighborhoods show their unity by safely marching and exhibiting the same spirit.