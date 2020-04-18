Updated plan to be submitted for pastureland on County Road 466

An updated plan will be submitted Monday night to the Lady Lake Commission for a major development on pastureland on County Road 466.

The 269 acres, dubbed Hammock Oaks, is located at the intersection of County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road directly across from Spring Arbor Village.

In 2016, neighbors of the proposed development voiced concerns about traffic, noise and light pollution. They were overruled and the commissioners allowed the project to move forward.

However, the project never got off the ground and the application expired in 2017. Cows are still roaming the pasture.

The updated plan to be presented to commissioners on Monday includes residential development, 17.6 acres of commercial developer, 24 acres devoted to an assisted living facility and 14.7 acres designated for medical offices.

The Lady Lake Commission will meet in a special session at 5:30 p.m. Monday and in regular session at 6 p.m. The commission is meeting under special conditions allowed by public bodies thanks to a special order Gov. Ron DeSantis issued in the wake of the Coronavirus crisis.