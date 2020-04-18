type here...
Wildwood man arrested after battle with mother of his 5-year-old child

Meta Minton

Adam Blake Harwood

A Wildwood man was arrested after a battle with the mother of his 5-year-old child.

Adam Blake Harwood, 26, was arrested on a charge of battery Wednesday morning after the woman was found “crying and quivering while bleeding from the face” while walking down County Road 513, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She said that she and Harwood hadn’t spoken in four years. She said they “recently started talking again.”

She claimed that Harwood said he wanted to get some Fentanyl and she decided she wanted to leave. Harwood pushed her to floor and then held her in a grip so tight she had to bite him to get away, the report said.

A check revealed Harwood had been convicted in 2018 on a charge of battery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

