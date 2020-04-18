type here...
Woman arrested after pretending to scan items in self-checkout at Wal-Mart

Meta Minton

Brenda Bourne

A woman was arrested after pretending to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Brenda Bourne, 30, of Wildwood, went to the store on the morning of April 10, selected merchandise and headed for the self-checkout lane, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She pretended to scan 18 items with a total value of $59.50 and then attempted to leave the store without paying for the items. She was stopped by a store loss prevention officer.

She was arrested on a charge of retail theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

