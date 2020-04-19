type here...
75 Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 with 67 living in Sumter County

Larry D. Croom

Seventy-five cases of the Coronavirus have now been identified in The Villages, with the overwhelming majority – 67 – living in the sprawling Sumter County portion of the fast-growing mega-retirement community.

A total of 475 COVID-19 cases have been identified in the tri-county area, where there have been 20 deaths, including Villagers Carol Lynch and Debbie Butler. One hundred patients also have required hospital care.

As of Sunday night, Sumter County was reporting 147 COVID-19 cases, an increase of just three from the day before. Of those patients, 61 percent are men, 39 percent are women and they range in age from 18 to 92. There have been 11 deaths and 31 residents have been hospitalized.

Besides The Villages, those in Sumter County suffering from the potentially deadly virus live in Bushnell (36), Lake Panasoffkee (21), Webster (7), Wildwood (6), Coleman (2), Oxford (1) and Sumterville (1). Six others also reside in the Lady Lake portion of the county.

Lake County now has 207 Coronavirus cases – up four from Saturday afternoon. Of those patients, 49 percent are men, 51 percent are women and they range in age from 1 to 86. Six people have succumbed to the virus and 54 have been seen in area hospitals.

Besides the seven cases in The Villages, the Lake County cases have been identified in Clermont (72), Leesburg (30), Tavares (15), Eustis (14), Groveland (13), Mount Dora (12), Mascotte (11), Lady Lake (9), Minneola (5), Sorrento (2), Montverde (1), Howey-in-the-Hills (1), Okahumpka (1), Grand Island (1) and Yalaha (1).

Marion County continues to have the least amount of cases – 121 – in the tri-county area. That’s an increase of just three patients in a 24-hour period.
Of those Marion County cases, 46 percent are men, 54 percent are women and they range in age from 2 to 88. Three people have lost their battle with the virus and 15 have required hospitalization.

The vast majority of Marion County cases – 84 – have been identified in Ocala. The others are in Summerfield (16), Citra (6), Belleview (4), Anthony (2), Dunnellon (2), Ocklawaha (1), Reddick (1), Silver Springs (1) and The Villages (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 26,314 COVID-19 cases, 25,598 of whom are residents of the Sunshine State. There have been 774 deaths and 3,813 people have been treated in hospitals throughout the state.

