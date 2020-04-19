Cynthia A. Bourbeau (Kofsuske) Vipraio, 85, went home to Heaven on April 17, 2020 at the end of her dementia journey. She lived in The Villages, FL since 2002 with her second husband, Robert Vipraio, her high school sweetheart, who unexpectedly predeceased her on February 11, 2020. They had married in 1997 after reconnecting at a high school reunion years after both were widowed.

Cynthia was born on July 28, 1934 in Franklin, MA to Henry and Emma Bourbeau. She was educated in the town’s school system and graduated from Franklin High School in 1952. She sang in the high school Oskey Talent Show and played piano during her youth. Cynthia attended Framingham State Teachers College, graduating in 1956 with a B.S. in Education and moved to CT with her special friends Joanne (Kelly) Leahy and Barbara (Connerney) Revay as they began careers in Meriden.

Cynthia loved teaching first and third grade students at the Hanover, Israel Putnam, and Benjamin Franklin Schools, and cherished her friendships with Peggy Dipersio, Bev Hill, Dot Carter, and Marianne Morin. She also taught Sunday school classes at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church. She earned her post-graduate certification in General Education from Central CT State College. In June 1998 she retired from the Meriden Board of Education system after positively influencing many students’ lives.

Cynthia married Robert Kofsuske, her first husband, in November 1957. Cynthia was a loving wife and adoring mother to her two children, Karen (Stephen) Caliendo and Stephen Kofsuske. She was blessed with grandchildren Kaitlynn Kofsuske (Michael) Robling and Robert J. Kofsuske and greatgrandchildren Adalynn Robling and Baby Boy Robling due in May.

Through the years, Cynthia and her husband Bob went on casino trips, attended theater shows, and frequented the Rodney Dangerfield Comedy Club, NY. Bob passed away in August 1986 at the age of 57 after a brief illness. After his death, Cynthia enjoyed spending time with friends at beaches in Westbrook, CT, Cape Cod, Maine, and Aruba. Her other favorite activities included family time, reading, Bingo, Scrabble, playing cards with friends, bocce, bowling, dancing, and watching the Boston Celtics and UCONN Women’s Basketball games.

Cynthia was predeceased by her brother Henry, Jr., his wife Jean, sister Lillian, niece Ruth Abram, mother-in-law Esther Kofsuske, and many close friends and relatives.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date in CT. Burial services will be private at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Meriden, CT. The John J. Ferry and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Donations in Cynthia’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.