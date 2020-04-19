type here...
Deputies seek suspected thief with ‘man bun’ at Wal-Mart in The Villages

Staff Report

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in the search for a man who attempted to “return” stolen merchandise at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The man entered the store at about 6 p.m. April 10 and selected merchandise, then attempted to return it at the customer service desk. When he failed, he left the store without paying for the items.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are seeking this suspect.

He is described as a white male, in his late 20s or early 30s. He has brown eyes and brown hair, which was pulled back into a bun. He also had a full beard, a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm and a tattoo on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and brown cargo shorts.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect,  contact Detective DeArmond at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case #1704.

