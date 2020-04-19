Erna (Ann) Lueders, age 91, originally from Luisenau, Germany, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020.

Ann’s favorite quotation was from Maya Angelou:

“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.” Ann always focused on encouraging her family, friends, and everyone she met to feel valued and positive about themselves. Ann’s outgoing and endearing personality touched the lives and hearts of many, and won her friends everywhere she went.

Ann loved meeting new people, making new friends and telling heartfelt stories of her early years in Germany and her struggles as a young immigrant girl after WWII. Ann was very patriotic. She proudly flew an America flag in front of her house every day. Ann took pride in her German heritage but she was especially proud and very thankful to be an American citizen. She loved living in The Villages, Florida for the past 22 years.

Ann was preceded in death by her devoted husband Willi (Bill) Lueders in 1999. She is survived by her two daughters, Angela (Gil) Learn of Gilbertsville, PA. and Annette (Bob) Heinemeyer of Phoenix, AZ., four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her dear companion, Richard Krier.

Ann will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date.