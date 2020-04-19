type here...
Fruitland Park man charged with sexually molesting two young girls

Meta Minton

Paul Smith

A Fruitland Park man has been charged with sexually molesting two young girls.

Paul Smith, 39, was already being held in the Lake County Jail when new charges of sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation on a child were added to the list of charges he is facing. He was arrested on the new charges on Wednesday. He continues to be held without bond.

Smith was arrested earlier this month after allegedly stabbing an acquaintance in Fruitland Park and leaving him with a punctured lung. Smith was also arrested at that time on three Marion County warrants charging him with sexual battery of a child.

New arrest reports indicate that the young girls were sexually abused by Smith in Fruitland Park. One girl said she had suffered abuse, graphically detailed in the arrest report, between the ages of 3 and 8 years old. Another girl said she witnessed Smith’s sexual abuse of the other girl and that he touched her private areas. The girls also said Smith showed them photos and videos of “naked people,” according to the arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

