Lake County to seek input from businesses on COVID-19 impact  

Staff Report

As part of its work to assist local businesses prepare for re-opening and recovery at the appropriate time, Lake County will be distributing an online survey  to obtain input from business owners.

The data collected through the survey will be used to better understand the current and expected challenges of the local business community, and ensure that the ultimate transition to reopening is handled strategically and with ongoing health considerations in the forefront.

President Trump unveiled Guidelines for Opening Up America Again on April 16.

“As we continue to work to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are also looking ahead to how best to support the reopening of closed businesses in a way that further protects the health of our residents,” said Lake County Commission Chairman Leslie Campione. “We need the input of businesses – large and small – throughout Lake County to ensure that we consider any additional measures needed once the transition to the new normal begins. It is time now to strategically plan, and I encourage business owners to complete the survey next week. At the same time, we must all continue to remain vigilant in taking all of the necessary steps to protect the health of ourselves and our families.”

Survey participants may complete the survey by visiting elevatelake.com/survey beginning at 8 a.m. on April 21. The survey will be available until 5 p.m. on April 23.         

For additional information on how to mitigate the economic impact of COVID-19, business owners may also visit www.elevatelake.com/COVID-19.

