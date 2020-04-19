type here...
Morse family should be providing more information

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I would like to begin with my hope that everyone is safe through this pandemic. I would just like to share my thoughts.
I personally feel that we should be receiving a newsletter from The Villages Morse family on a weekly basis just a little note in our mailbox informing us what The Villages are doing, where do we stand? What to expect? What are their thoughts and what so-called ”stage” are we considered to be in?
Since we are not hearing anything about our dues being reimbursed or any financial assistance provided for anyone in the so-called “friendliest retirement community,” the least they can do is to keep us updated on their thoughts and the direction we are heading in. Please stay safe, stay home, remember it might not affect you but it can harm your neighbors.

Lynn Roy
Village of Charlotte

 

