Richard R. Paprota

Staff Report

Richard Paprota

Richard R. Paprota, 78, of The Villages, FL passed away peacefully on April 16, 2020 at Cypress Care Center in Wildwood, FL.

Rich is survived by his loving wife, Gillian (nee Peto). He is also survived by his four children with former wife Denise Paprota and their families: Kathleen and Phillip Kartsonis of Rocky Hill, NJ; Maureen and William Pickering of Bridgewater, NJ; Andrew and Cathy Paprota of Edison, NJ; Richard Paprota of Stirling, NJ; grandchildren Joe and Katy Pickering, Maggie and Maria Kartsonis.

Rich was born in Spotswood, NJ to Andrew J. and Lillian Paprota (nee Fowler) at the family home.  He revered and counted as his best friends two older brothers, Andrew and Raymond, both of whom predecease him.  He lived and worked in Spotswood for more than 35 years where he served the community as Foreman of the Department of Public Works and Water utility and as a volunteer with Spotswood Volunteer Fire Department.

Rich later resided in Southern California where he worked as a test technician and retired from Allied Signal Aerospace. He moved with his wife Jill to The Villages in 2005. An avid wildlife enthusiast, Rich enjoyed breeding and raising birds and exotic fish.  While in the Villages Rich enjoyed playing golf, exercising, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends. He will be fondly remembered for his ever-present friendly smile, jovial nature and his love of corny jokes.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

