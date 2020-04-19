type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Two injured as flames roar through kitchen in Leesburg apartment

Larry D. Croom

Two people were injured Friday when flames ripped through a Leesburg apartment.

Two people were injured Friday afternoon when a fire destroyed the kitchen of a Leesburg apartment in the area of Herald Drive.

Leesburg firefighters responded to the blaze in the area of Herald Drive, behind Ramshackle Café, at about 2:30 p.m. The fire was contained to the kitchen area but the rest of the apartment suffered moderate smoke damage, a Leesburg Fire Rescue report states.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the apartment’s occupants was unclear Sunday. No other units were damaged by the blaze. Firefighters from Fruitland Park also assisted the crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue.

Flames destroyed the kitchen in a Leesburg apartment on Friday and left the remaining rooms with moderate smoke damage.

Related Articles

Around Florida

Leesburg police nab fugitive wanted for sexually battering 15-year-old girl

Leesburg police officers nabbed a Pinellas County fugitive recently who was wanted for sexual battery on a 15-year-old girl.
Read more
Crime

Three who live near The Villages behind bars after being caught in stolen car

Three men who live just outside the walls of The Villages found themselves behind bars Wednesday night on a multitude of charges.
Read more
Crime

Man jailed after stabbing friend and leaving him with punctured lung

A Fruitland Park man has been jailed without bond after allegedly stabbing a friend and leaving him with a punctured lung.
Read more

Top Story

News

The Villages seeking injunction against rogue sales agents doing ‘irreparable harm’

Properties of The Villages is seeking an injunction against rogue sales agents it claims are doing “irreparable harm” to the powerful sales arm of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Full Moon Sets Over Lake Sumter

The full moon was setting over Lake Sumter in the early morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Morse family should be providing more information

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the Morse family could be doing a better job of communicating with residents during the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Woman arrested after pretending to scan items in self-checkout at Wal-Mart

A woman was arrested after pretending to scan items in the self-checkout lane at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Lake County to seek input from businesses on COVID-19 impact  

Lake County is seeking input from businesses on the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard R. Paprota

While in the Villages, Rich Paprota enjoyed playing golf, exercising, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,810FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow
2,282FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
91 ° F
93 °
89 °
46 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sun
88 °
Mon
80 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
88 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment