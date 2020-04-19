Two injured as flames roar through kitchen in Leesburg apartment

Two people were injured Friday when flames ripped through a Leesburg apartment.

Leesburg firefighters responded to the blaze in the area of Herald Drive, behind Ramshackle Café, at about 2:30 p.m. The fire was contained to the kitchen area but the rest of the apartment suffered moderate smoke damage, a Leesburg Fire Rescue report states.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the apartment’s occupants was unclear Sunday. No other units were damaged by the blaze. Firefighters from Fruitland Park also assisted the crews from Leesburg Fire Rescue.