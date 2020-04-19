type here...
Villager finally lands a big catch

Letters to the Editor

Jim Wanko with his big catch.

To the Editor:

I am thankful that The Villages provides numerous small lakes for fisherman like me to cast a rod in hopes of catching a “big one”!  On this day, I left my villa telling my wife, “In the last five months, I’ve not even got a bite.”
With two rods ready to fish, I was determined to catch one over at Sunset Pointe.  It was quite comical when I caught this 11-pound bass as it almost caught me! As I was reeling it up onto the bank, my line broke, my boot fell apart and into the water I fell, fish and all!

Jim Wanko
Sabal Chase, Oleander Villas

 

