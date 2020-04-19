type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Villager who reportedly declared ‘game on’ shows annual income of $18,000

Meta Minton

Roberta Ann Schnepp

A Village of Fenney woman arrested after reportedly declaring “game on” during an Easter Sunday brawl with her husband, reported on a court document that she has an annual income of $18,000.

Roberta Ann Schnepp, 52, had gotten into an argument with her husband at their home at 3144 Hinton Place, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She told police that during the argument, her husband spit in her face. She declared “game on” and used her right hand to strike the left side of his face, the report said.

She remains free on $50 bond.

The Michigan couple purchased their home in The Villages in 2018 for $470,000.

In an application for criminal indigent status, Schnepp initially indicated she would be relying on the public defender’s office for representation. However, her attorney, Andy Ingram of Ocala, on Friday entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of battery in Sumter County Court. On the form, Schneppp indicated she has an annual income of $18,000, as well as liabilities and debts in the amount of $400,000.

A document on file with the Florida Secretary of State’s office indicated Schnepp is the owner of Birdie Style LLC at 100 S. Commercial St. in Coleman.

Related Articles

News

COVID-19 virus strikes two assisted living facilities in The Villages

Two long-term care facilities in The Villages have confirmed cases of the Coronavirus among residents and/or staff members.
Read more
News

Highest number of Florida COVID-19 patients between ages of 45-54

Ten percent of those who have been tested for COVID-19 in Florida are suffering from the potentially deadly virus and they’re most likely to fall between the ages of 45-54.
Read more
News

75 Villagers have tested positive for COVID-19 with 67 living in Sumter County

Seventy-five cases of the Coronavirus have now been identified in The Villages, with the overwhelming majority – 67 – living in the sprawling Sumter County portion of the fast-growing mega-retirement community.
Read more

Top Story

News

COVID-19 virus strikes two assisted living facilities in The Villages

Two long-term care facilities in The Villages have confirmed cases of the Coronavirus among residents and/or staff members.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Full Moon Sets Over Lake Sumter

The full moon was setting over Lake Sumter in the early morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Morse family should be providing more information

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the Morse family could be doing a better job of communicating with residents during the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Deputies seek suspected thief with ‘man bun’ at Wal-Mart in The Villages

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help in the search for a man who attempted to “return” stolen merchandise at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Lake County to seek input from businesses on COVID-19 impact  

Lake County is seeking input from businesses on the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard R. Paprota

While in the Villages, Rich Paprota enjoyed playing golf, exercising, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,819FansLike
3,430FollowersFollow
2,282FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
78.7 ° F
79 °
78 °
74 %
1.6mph
1 %
Mon
82 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
84 °
Thu
90 °
Fri
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment