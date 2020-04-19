Villager who reportedly declared ‘game on’ shows annual income of $18,000

A Village of Fenney woman arrested after reportedly declaring “game on” during an Easter Sunday brawl with her husband, reported on a court document that she has an annual income of $18,000.

Roberta Ann Schnepp, 52, had gotten into an argument with her husband at their home at 3144 Hinton Place, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She told police that during the argument, her husband spit in her face. She declared “game on” and used her right hand to strike the left side of his face, the report said.

She remains free on $50 bond.

The Michigan couple purchased their home in The Villages in 2018 for $470,000.

In an application for criminal indigent status, Schnepp initially indicated she would be relying on the public defender’s office for representation. However, her attorney, Andy Ingram of Ocala, on Friday entered a plea of not guilty to a charge of battery in Sumter County Court. On the form, Schneppp indicated she has an annual income of $18,000, as well as liabilities and debts in the amount of $400,000.

A document on file with the Florida Secretary of State’s office indicated Schnepp is the owner of Birdie Style LLC at 100 S. Commercial St. in Coleman.