Villages Charter School tells parents not to stress over employment uncertainty

Meta Minton

The Villages Charter School is telling parents not to stress over employment uncertainty as their families look to the fall semester.

Charter School students will continue with distance learning through the end of this school year, as the result of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ announcement that school campuses will remain closed and students will complete the 2019-20 school year online. 

The Coronavirus has wreaked employment havoc across the nation and The Villages has not been immune to the economic challenges.

The Villages Charter School has announced it “will be assisting families during this time of employment uncertainty.”

The school has released language to accommodate the uncertainty:

Any qualifying parent who is unable to maintain qualifying employment as a result of a dramatic reduction in hours, furlough, termination due to the Coronavirus Pandemic can petition VCS to have their children attend the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. Approval of the petition will be at the discretion of the building principal and the Director of Education. This petition must be verified by the VCS business partner and will expire on 12/18/20.  Click here to download a petition

Parents have been asked to complete the petition prior to May 15.

“The main message for everyone is, don’t stress on charter school qualification right nowOur new policy alleviates parents’ concern regarding having qualifying employment to start the next school year,” the Charter School said in a statement.

