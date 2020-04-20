type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

8-Week Old Bald Eaglets Near Pine Ridge

Staff Report

These bald eaglets were photographed in their nest near Pine Ridge when they were about 8 weeks old. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing!

8-Week Old Bald Eaglets Near Pine Ridge
8-Week Old Bald Eaglets Near Pine Ridge

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Related Articles

Photos

Bald Eagles In Nest At Pine Ridge

Check out these bald eagles in a nest at Pine Ridge. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Two Bald Eaglets Near The Village Of Pine Ridge

These two bald eaglets were spotted in a nest in the Village of Pine Ridge. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing his photo! Share your...
Read more
Photos

Bald Eagle Near SR 44

This majestic bald eagle was spotted in a tree on the side of SR 44. Thanks to Sam Boatman for braving traffic to share...
Read more

Top Story

News

Trump’s tweet about Villages’ handling of COVID-19 virus raises questions

President Trump sent out a tweet Monday about The Villages and its handling of the COVID-19 virus that left some residents scratching their heads.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

8-Week Old Bald Eaglets Near Pine Ridge

These bald eaglets were photographed in their nest near Pine Ridge when they were about 8 weeks old. Thanks to Tom Lamb for sharing! Share...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Trumps could have set an example

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Trump family missed an opportunity to set an example.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager’s daughter fresh out of rehab arrested after crashing into vehicle

A Villager’s daughter was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing into another vehicle on the day after she had been released from a rehabilitation program.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Lake County to seek input from businesses on COVID-19 impact  

Lake County is seeking input from businesses on the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

William “Bill” DeVizio

Bill DeVizio was a proud veteran of the Korean War and enjoyed a successful career as an executive in telecommunications. He will be remembered for his charming sense of humor, his calm demeanor and his engaging warmth.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,834FansLike
3,434FollowersFollow
2,293FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
65.4 ° F
68 °
64 °
95 %
1.3mph
91 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
79 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment