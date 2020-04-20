Lady Lake man arrested at Lake Okahumpka Park

A 29-year-old Lady Lake man was arrested with drug paraphernalia at Lake Okahumpka Park.

Sean Rigsby, 29, had been at the wheel of a white Ford Windstar van at about 3 p.m. Friday on State Road 44 when a Wildwood police officer noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of Lake Okahumpka Park. The police officer noted that Rigsby was “extremely nervous” and repeatedly changed his story.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and the dog alerted on the van. A subsequent search turned up a pipe with methamphetamine residue stashed in the vehicle’s center console.

He was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

Rigsby had been arrested in 2018 after screaming at customers outside a Publix grocery store in The Villages. He was also arrested in 2015 after raiding his mother’s checkbook.