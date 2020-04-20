type here...
Lady Lake man arrested with multiple guns at marijuana growing operation

Meta Minton

Ronald Jones

A Lady Lake man was arrested with multiple guns at a marijuana growing operation on Grays Airport Road.

Detectives from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on Friday executed a search warrant at 39918 Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake. Upon searching the premises, detectives discovered an active grow operation in one of the bedrooms containing 13 plants. In another bedroom detectives discovered several firearms and ammunition of various calibers in a safe along with a detonation cord attached to a cooler.

Ronald Jones, 37, a convicted felon from Colorado, was the sole occupant of the home.

Guns and drugs were found in the house on Grays Airport Road in Lady Lake.

He was arrested on charges of cultivation/manufacture of marijuana, possession of cannabis concentrates, possession of firearms by a convicted felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of an explosive device by a convicted felon, possession of a place for manufacturing a controlled substance.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $42,000 bond.

Last year, Jones was arrested at the Comfort Inn & Suites in The Villages.

