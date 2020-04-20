type here...
Subscribe to our email newsletter

Pair arrested after botched ‘return’ of stolen merchandise at Wal-Mart

Meta Minton

Ashley Pettis

Angelina Zulu

Two women were arrested after the botched “return” of stolen merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 6:32 p.m. Friday pulled over a green Saturn with a damaged rear window and a “porn hub” sticker on the rear, according to an arrest report. The vehicle had been traveling on County Road 466 just two blocks from the Wal-Mart store.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Ashley Pettis of Leesburg. When a deputy approached the vehicle, the distinct odor of marijuana was detected. The deputy asked Pettis if she had a medical marijuana card and she said she did not. A passenger in the car was identified at 34-year-old Angelina Mae Zulu.

A Wal-Mart loss prevention officer said the pair had entered the store and attempted to return a purple suitcase and other merchandise. The women claimed the luggage and other items had been a gift and they did not have a receipt. They were turned down.

They then went to a self-checkout lane where they pretended to scan the merchandise. Zulu ate two bags of M&Ms while they were in line. The merchandise, including the purple suitcase, was found in the car during the traffic stop.

Pettis was found to be in possession of a half-smoked marijuana cigarette.

Zulu was in possession of Alprazolam.

Both were taken into custody on theft and drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Top Story

News

Commissioners learn that apartments envisioned across from Spring Arbor

Lady Lake commissioners learned Monday night that apartments are envisioned as part of a development on County Road 466 across from Spring Arbor Village. A 300-unit apartment complex is already going up on the Sumter County side of the land across from Spring Arbor.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Full Moon Sets Over Lake Sumter

The full moon was setting over Lake Sumter in the early morning. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing his photo! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Trumps could have set an example

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Trump family missed an opportunity to set an example.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Pair arrested after botched ‘return’ of stolen merchandise at Wal-Mart

Two women were arrested after the botched “return” of stolen merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Lake County to seek input from businesses on COVID-19 impact  

Lake County is seeking input from businesses on the impact of the Coronavirus crisis.
Read more
Load more

Obituaries

Obituaries

Richard R. Paprota

While in the Villages, Rich Paprota enjoyed playing golf, exercising, playing cards and spending time with his family and friends.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

49,832FansLike
3,434FollowersFollow
2,290FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
83.2 ° F
85 °
82 °
51 %
4.5mph
1 %
Mon
84 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
89 °
Fri
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment