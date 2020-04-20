Resurfacing to take place next week in two villa communities

Rainey Construction Company is tentatively scheduled to begin resurfacing the Villa De Laguna and Villa Valdez roads the week of April 27.

Only residents and emergency vehicles will have immediate access during the resurfacing work.

Residents are asked not to run irrigation, wash vehicles or empty pools during the week, as it will increase the work time. All vehicles and trailers must be parked off of the roads and the overflow parking areas must be empty, as to not impede the work.

Newly paved roadways will take approximately one hour to cure and should not be driven on while hot.

For additional information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.