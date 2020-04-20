Seventh Lake County resident dies of COVID-19 as Florida tops 27,000 cases

A seventh Lake County resident has succumbed to the Coronavirus, becoming the 21st person to die of the virus in the tri-county area.

The latest victim was identified as an 85-year-old man who tested positive this past Friday. He hadn’t traveled recently nor been in contact with anyone else suffering from COVID-19.

As of late Monday afternoon, 493 tri-county residents had tested positive for the Coronavirus, with 76 of those residents living in The Villages. Of those suffering from the virus in the local area, 104 have required hospitalization.

In Sumter County, 153 COVID-19 cases have been identified, with 68 of those being Villages residents. Forty live in Bushnell, 21 in Lake Panasoffkee, seven each in Webster and Wildwood, two in Coleman, and one each in Oxford and Sumterville. Six cases also have been identified in the Lady Lake portion of the county.

Sumter County leads the way in tri-county deaths from the virus with 11. Thirty-four residents also have required hospital care.

Lake County has the most Coronavirus cases – 211 – in the tri-county area, with 54 of those patients requiring hospitalization. Besides the seven who live in The Villages and nine in Lady Lake, 73 reside in Clermont, 30 in Leesburg, 15 in Eustis, 15 in Tavares, 13 in Groveland, 13 in Mount Dora, 11 in Mascotte, five in Minneola, two in Sorrento and one each in Okahumpka, Montverde, Umatilla, Howey-in-the-Hills, Grand Island and Yalaha.

Marion County now has 129 COVID-19 cases. In addition to the patient who lives in The Villages, 91 reside in Ocala, 16 in Summerfield, six in Citra, four in Belleview, three in Dunnellon, two each in Anthony and Ocklawaha, and one each in Reddick and Silver Springs. There have been three deaths in Marion County and 16 patients hospitalized.

All told, Florida is reporting 27,058 COVID-19 cases, with 26,329 being among residents. There have been 823 deaths and 4,000 patients have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State.