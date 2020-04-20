type here...
The Trumps could have set an example

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Recently 2,000 employees of the Trump Organization were laid off. Rather than force these people to worry about their families and join millions on public programs, wouldn’t it have been wonderful if the Trump family had shown compassion and continued to pay these employees? What an example they could have set for the wealthy in this country who are sacrificing so little during this pandemic.  As usual greed wins.
As long as the wealthy see people as disposable and replaceable, workers lose.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

