William “Bill” DeVizio, of The Villages, Florida and formerly of West Orange, NJ passed away on April 18, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his dedicated wife, Dolores and devoted son, Jim. He is survived by his daughter Gina and her husband Tim, daughter Emily, son William, Jr and wife Joan, and daughter-in-law Rosy. He also is survived by his 8 grandchildren and their spouses, as well as 6 great-grandchildren. His family, his greatest joy, are grateful for his deep love and caring nature.

He was a proud veteran of the Korean War and enjoyed a successful career as an executive in telecommunications. He will be remembered for his charming sense of humor, his calm demeanor and his engaging warmth. His faith was important, and he was a communicant of St Timothy Catholic Church in the Villages.

His funeral services are being privately arranged by Beyers Funeral Home, Lady Lake Florida. A religious service to celebrate his life will be held at a later date in New Jersey. Letters of condolence may be posted at beyersfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL 32159.