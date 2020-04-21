Baron Eden, 78, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on April 16, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital.

Baron was born on August 15, 1941 in New York City, New York to his parents Adam and Catherine Eden. He was the former Owner and Salesman for Steel Services of Tampa, Florida. Baron and his beloved wife Laura moved to Summerfield in 1972 coming from South Florida.

He is survived by his loving sons: Nathan Eden and Solomon Eden both of Summerfield, FL; a granddaughter: Chelsey Eden. He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Laura and both his brother, Walter and a sister, JoAnne.

Private Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida.