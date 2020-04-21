Gilbert Lee Clark

Gilbert Lee “Gib” Clark passed away Monday, April 20.

Born in Bevier County, Kentucky, in 1936, Gib proudly served our country in the US Army. Gib worked for the Chicago Park District for 36 years before retiring to The Villages in 2004. He was an avid golfer and was proud to celebrate one hole in one.

Family was always a top priority for Gib. He is survived by sons Timothy (Linda), Brian, and Robert; daughter Carolyn (Mike) (nee Clark) Pieza; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by wife Maureen (nee Bennett) Clark and son Kevin James Clark.

Private graveside funeral TBD at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.