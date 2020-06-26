100 cars drive by to check Villager’s endangered artificial turf grass

A resident of the The Villages said at least 100 cars have driven by her home to check out the artificial turf grass she has been ordered to remove.

“Every one loves it because it looks good and is maintenance free,” said Shirley Schwartz, who lives at 1139 Edgewater Lane, near the entrance to the Edgewater Bungalows at Lake Sumter Landing.

Earlier this month, Schwartz appeared before the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors in a public hearing in a bid to save her artificial turf grass which cost $4,000 to install.

The CDD 6 Board voted 5-0 ordering her to remove the artificial turf and replace it with sod within 45 days. If she fails to do so, she will be fined $150 followed by $50 daily fines until the property is brought back into compliance.

Schwartz, who purchased her bungalow in 2015 for $615,000, has not yet removed the artificial turf grass.

“I’m attempting one more issue before I give in and remove it,” she said.