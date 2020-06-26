type here...
Beverly A. Pitts, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was 72.

Beverly was born on April 30, 1948 in Salisbury, Maryland and spent most of her childhood in Baltimore City and Howard County. She lived in Westminster, MD for 37 years before moving to The Villages with her husband, Ron.

Beverly started her career as a hair stylist and then eventually went into sales where she worked as a Real Estate agent for most of her career. Beverly was very social and had many friends. She loved staying active and could usually be found on the golf course or on the lake paddling with her dragon boat team. She enjoyed many hobbies such as painting and dancing. She was always helping charitable causes whether it was fighting for a cure for Cystic Fibrosis or working in the food pantry. She had a heart of gold and would help wherever and however she could.

Beverly loved the Lord and was a light to all that knew her and even those that did not. She was a true prayer warrior and would pray for anyone and spread her joy wherever she went. She is now with Jesus and is our angel, watching over us.

Survivors include her loving husband of 20 years Wilbur Ron Pitts; daughter Shannon Rousey (Daniel Popp); son Bill Mallon (Amy); brother Richard Smith (Maria); grandson Billy Mallon; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband Bill Mallon; sister Janice Silcott; parents Richard and Virginia Smith.

A public visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 11 am- 1 pm, located at Hiers-Baxley Funeral and Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. Funeral service will be private for immediate family only. There will be a limit of 10 people allowed in funeral home at one time. Everyone is required to provide and wear their own mask.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, https://www.cff.org

