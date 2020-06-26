Driver attempts to conceal identity during traffic stop near recreation center in The Villages

A driver attempted to conceal his identity during a traffic stop near a recreation center in The Villages.

Clyde Leonard Edwards, 48, of Wildwood, has been released on $3,000 bond following his arrest Monday night near the Rohan Recreation Center at State Road 44 and Morse Boulevard.

Edwards had been driving a red Chevrolet Silverado that did not have a visible license plate and instead had a homemade sign that said, “Tag applied for,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He could not produce a driver’s license or identification.

Edwards tried to pass himself off under a false name, but he clearly did not match the driver’s license photo of the man whose name had been given by Edwards to the deputy.

The deputy making the traffic stop asked Edwards for the last four digits of his Social Security number.

“I’m not good with that stuff,” Edwards told the deputy.

The deputy used a Rapid Identification scanner and was able to determine Edwards’ true identity. A check revealed Edwards had multiple convictions for driving while license suspended, including two convictions dating back to 1991 in Sumter County.

He was arrested on charges of impersonation and driving while license suspended.