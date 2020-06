Thirteen-year-old Gram Vass of Harrisonburg, Va. got his first-ever eagle on Hole #3 of Ashley Meadows at Lopez Legacy.

He is the son of Kris and Paige Vass of Harrisonburg and the grandson of Cary and Sherry Sternberg who live in the Village of Briar Meadow.

