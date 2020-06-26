To the Editor:
I read Joe Amisano’s comments regarding Ed McGinty’s describing his assailant as an “Italian.” Mr. Amisano suggests this is a racial reference. Is Italian a race?
Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace
