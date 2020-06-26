type here...
Is Italian a race?

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read Joe  Amisano’s comments regarding Ed McGinty’s describing his assailant as an “Italian.” Mr. Amisano suggests this is a racial reference. Is Italian a race?

Michael MacDonald
Village of Virginia Trace

 

