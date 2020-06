The eastbound lane on County Road 470 east of U.S. 301 will have expected daily lane closures for construction of turn lanes at the Landstone Maintenance Construction Offices.

The closures will occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 29 to July 24.

Drivers traveling in the area are asked to use caution when traveling during this construction. Motorists are asked to travel at the posted construction speed limit to protect construction workers.