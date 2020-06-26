Villa community in The Villages rocked by multiple cases of COVID-19

A villa community in The Villages has been rocked by multiple cases of COVID-19.

A couple in the Kelsea Villas in the Village of Dunedin went to the Colony Plaza Urgent Care Center on June 20 for a blood test and a swab test for COVID-19.

The couple learned on Tuesday that the husband had contracted the virus and the wife’s test was inconclusive. The couple told their neighbors they did not have symptoms, but would be self-quarantining through July 3 as a precaution.

The news set off a wave of testing, and a couple residing on Nuthatch Avenue learned from their doctor that they had also tested positive for the Coronavirus. They are also reportedly experiencing mild symptoms.

Florida is experiencing a powerful resurgence of COVID-19. The Rohan Recreation Center was recently shut down for extensive cleaning after an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Four days of drive-up free testing will be offered in the coming week at New Covenant United Methodist Church in The Villages. Registration is required and can be completed at this link: Sumter.FLHEALTH.gov/events