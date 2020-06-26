Village of Largo man honored as Rotarian of the Year

Tim Treat, president of the Rotary Club of The Villages-Evening, was awarded 2019-2020 Rotarian of the Year Wednesday evening as the club installed new officers.

Treat joined the Evening Rotary Club in 2013. He and his wife Noreen live in the Village of Largo with their dog, Brady.

“Tim has done everything, Including twice serving as president of the club. It’s a time consuming job but Tim still finds time to volunteer at every club project,” said Dusty Rhodes, club administrator.

Treat has volunteered almost months for LovExtension since the club adopted the monthly packing of food bags for homebound seniors. He is very involved volunteering and supporting Harbour View Elementary School. Direct interaction with the students fuels his energy to volunteer. Individual students have been mentored by Treat. The 5th Grade teachers lost the funding for a science assistant that set up hands on experiments. They asked the evening Rotary club and Treat took the lead in this weekly commitment. He has brought other Rotarians into the program and made a significant difference as shown in their science scores.

“We love Mr. Tim here at Harbour View. Teachers know his impact on students. The students know him by name and are quick to greet him with a fist bump or a ‘Hi Mr. Tim,’” said Principal Robert Hensel.

Treat has been the weekly club newsletter author for four years and helped with the Rotary Food Drive this spring.

The Rotary Club of the Villages-Evening has been naming a Rotarian of the Year since 2015. It is designed to honor the person who clearly stands out in demonstrating leadership, personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping others through Rotary service. Previous honorees include Sue Bodenner and Hermann Weiss.