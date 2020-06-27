Barbara M. Scalzo, 80, of The Villages FL, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on June 12, 2020. She was born to the late Jerome David and Catherine (Martin) Campbell on May 6, 1940 of Brooklyn NY. She was a resident of Danbury, CT and graduated from Danbury High School in 1958.

She worked as a para-professional in the Danbury School System for over 40 years and loved working with children. Her retirement in the early 2000’s enabled Barbara to

move to The Villages and fulfill her lifelong dream of living in Florida. She was predeceased by her loving husband Michael A. Scalzo of Danbury, CT. Barbara is survived by her daughters: Elizabeth and her husband Robert Capri of New Fairfield; Jacqueline Tyrell of Danbury CT; Barbara and Robert Booth of Bethel CT; her grandchildren Kirsten & Eric Knudsen, Michael & Jayson Capri, Jeffrey Tyrell, Jennifer Messina, Jessica Gelderman, Christine Murphy, Robert Booth, and Arthur Booth along with her five great grandchildren; her siblings Catherine Campbell of FL; David Campbell of NC; Rome Campbell of PA; Susan Domitrovic of CA; and Judith Campbell of CA; As well as her devoted King Charles Spaniel Cavalier Charlie Brown.

Barbara was a proud member of the Largo Ladies, The King Charles Cavalier Club and Operation Shoebox. She will be greatly missed by her countless and loving friends of the Villages. Private services will be held in Danbury CT at a later date. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Barbara’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.