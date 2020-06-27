Beverly Jean (Pearston) Rhodes

Beverly Rhodes, 80 years old, of Summerfield, Fla., and formerly of Vernon, Conn., left this earth and joined her husband of 57 years, Bob, just three weeks after his passing.

Born in Hartford, raised in Elmwood and Farmington, Connecticut, Beverly graduated Farmington High School and AI Prince Technical School with an LPN certificate. She worked at Manchester Hospital as a staff nurse for years, but mostly dedicated herself to being a mother and a wife.

Beverly became an avid golfer later in life and she and Bob relocated to Florida upon his retirement to pursue the game. She also enjoyed playing softball, traveling, and loved to play cards and visit casinos.

Predeceased by her parents, James and Carolyn (Woodruff) Pearston, she also leaves her brother James (Barbara) Pearston and sisters Carey Harrington and Patricia (David) Miller. Beverly’s legacy in this world are her three loving children, Kristin Rhodes, Joelle (Frank) Lapsley and Michael (Tina) Rhodes. She was also a very proud grandmother of Declan and Gage Lapsley; Kyle, Zakary and Justyn Rhodes, and Maddie, Tommy, TJ and Macie Vance.

Beverly suffered from Parkinson’s Disease for many years, which forced her to give up many of the activities she loved. She was blessed with a patient and loving caregiver in her husband Bob, who devoted the entire second half of his life to her. Her children are so thankful for their father and to the neighbors who helped Bob and Bev over the years. In memory, the family asks for a tribute gift donation to be made to Parkinson’s research at the Parkinson’s Foundation in her name, at Parkinson.org/ways-to-give.

A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.