County commissioners in pocket of the Developer

To the Editor:

If there was ever an example of the phase, “all politics are local,” it’s the August primary election for Sumter County commissioners. For most of us, especially in The Villages, our nearest government is represented by these commissioners. We don’t have a mayor or a city council like every other U.S. city this size.

The board is the legislative and governing body of the county. They set and approve zoning requirements, approve building permits, support (or not) county libraries, provide overall county planning, are responsible for public works, supervise bidding on contracts and set and collect property taxes for the county … and more. Much more.

What is clear is that the current county commissioners are in the deep pockets of the Developer. The campaign contributions by the Morse family and Villages vendors to the three incumbents (Printz, Butler and Burgess), is all the proof needed regarding where their allegiance lies. Together they have received more than $180,000.

The challengers (Search, Miller and Estep) have each stated they will not accept contributions from companies or businesses. They each have received less than $3,000 in campaign contributions.

Answer this question and you’ll know who to vote for: Who do you really think will represent all the residents of Sumter County? Tah Dah!

Marsha Shearer

Village of Belle Aire